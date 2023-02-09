(Bloomberg) -- Toyota’s Lexus brand achieved the highest ranking in vehicle dependability for the eighth time in 10 years, according to J.D. Power.

The study by the influential research firm measured problems over the past 12 months by the original owners of 3-year-old cars. Drivers of 2020 Lexus models reported 133 problems per 100 vehicles. Across all brands, issues with technology, especially touchscreens and voice recognition, generated the most complaints.

Genesis, owned by Hyundai, ranked second, followed by Kia, Buick and Chevrolet. Land Rover, a division of Tata Motors, came in last out of 31 brands with a complaint rate more than twice that of Lexus.

Tesla owners were surveyed for the first time and reported 242 problems per 100 vehicles. That would have ranked 28th, but the company wasn’t included in the ranking because it was ineligible for not allowing J.D. Power access to owner data in some states.

Tesla’s complaint rate was driven by its higher penetration of driver assistance technology that has “proven problematic,” Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power, said in an email. The electric vehicle maker also had a higher rate of exterior issues, he said.

Land Rover suffered from a large number of issues with the powertrain and “infotainment” systems, according to J.D. Power. Ford’s Lincoln brand finished next-to-last as it debuted two new models, Corsair and Aviator, and launches tend to be more problematic, the firm said.

Overall vehicle dependability improved 3% from vehicles studied in 2022. Pricier models had a higher rate of complaints largely because they’re equipped with more technology that can malfunction or become outdated. Now the difference between mass-market models and higher-end options is 23 problems per 100 vehicles, the widest gap in the 34-year history of the study.

Problems entertainment and information systems continued to draw the most complaints, including issues with software and outdated navigation maps.

That’s a sign that automakers need to do more to keep the technology in cars working and relevant, according to Jonathan Banks, vice president and general manager of vehicle valuations at J.D. Power. He said that’s especially the case with how robust the used car market has been.

