(Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. is voluntarily recalling certain models of its home energy storage batteries in the U.S. over concerns they could overheat and start fires.

The South Korean industrial giant is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the recall after the company received reports of five fires with its battery systems that caused limited property damage and no injuries, according to a recall notice seen by Bloomberg.

LG Chem didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The units were sold by various distributors of solar energy systems including Sunrun Inc. from January 2017 through March 2019, the notice said. Cells in units being recalled are at risk of overheating, according to the notice.

Sunrun confirmed the recall and said it affects about 5% of its Brightbox customers.

“We have already started proactively replacing batteries impacted by the recall and have credited customers for the brief downtime,” Sunrun spokesman Wyatt Semanek in an email.

The recall comes at a time when many solar installers are offering batteries as part of their systems. Many homeowners now seek backup power to protect themselves from electrical outages due to hurricanes, extreme heat or the threat of wildfires.

LG Chem also supplied batteries to an energy storage facility owned by an Arizona Public Service utility that exploded last year and caused several injuries. The utility said that the fire was caused by a defective cell. LG Chem disputed those findings.

