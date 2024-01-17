(Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. sees the battery industry growing as much as 25% this year, delivering strong returns even as global demand eases from previous highs, according to its chief executive officer.

“Those businesses are growing still by leaps and bounds even though people are talking about some slowdown,” Shin Hak Cheol said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It is still very robust growth that we are looking at,” he said, referring to the production of cathodes, separators and additives.

The company, which also runs petrochemicals and healthcare businesses, is the parent of LG Energy Solution Ltd., which provides batteries to electric-vehicle makers General Motors Co. and Tesla Inc. In its latest earnings report, the unit missed analyst estimates for fourth-quarter profit amid weaker demand for EVs.

LG Chem last month started construction of a cathode plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, with total investment to top $3 billion by 2027. It aims to make the facility the largest plant in the US, with capacity to produce enough cathode materials for 600,000 EVs a year.

Shin said the company is investing $10 billion in the areas of sustainable materials, batteries and pharmaceuticals. He added that LG Chem is also looking into potential mergers and acquisitions in those areas, though didn’t specify a time frame.

The company, he said, is “looking for long-term strategic direction.”

