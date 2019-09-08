(Bloomberg) -- LG Display plans to use locally sourced materials only for OLED panel production by the end of the year, replacing substances from Japan, Money Today reported, citing unidentified people in the industry.

The company’s move to go fully domestic in hydrogen fluoride production would be the first such case since Japan announced in July it would impose export restrictions on South Korea, limiting products needed to make semiconductors and computer displays, the report said.

LG’s latest company guidelines come almost three months after Chief Technology Officer Kang In-byeong announced it would be testing materials to replace its Japanese supply, the report said.

The company started using hydrogen fluoride made with Korean materials after two months of tests, Maeil Business Newspaper reported earlier this month.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, David Watkins, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.