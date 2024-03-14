(Bloomberg) -- A fund manager at the UK’s biggest investment house has a radical idea to fix what he sees as a major flaw in the nation’s finances.

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd’s John Roe says the UK’s debt is too costly because it stretches further into the future than is necessary, adding extra years of payments that tend to carry higher rates. To address that quickly, the government should stop selling long-dated bonds and even follow the US in buying some back — something it hasn’t done since 2001.

The average maturity on the nation’s sovereign bonds is the longest of any major European economy — at 14 years, it’s almost double that of Germany. It’s a quirk that has to do with the nation’s pension industry, which over the years sought long-dated bonds to make sure it had enough cash to pay out retirees. And it’s coming into the limelight now that these buyers risk disappearing.

Many are stepping back because their future obligations are fully funded thanks to higher yields. In another structural shift, more and more of them are transferring liabilities to insurers, which could result in the net sale of £100 billion ($128 billion) worth of gilts over the next five years, according to pension consultancy LCP.

For Roe, who’s in charge of multi-asset investing at $1.5 trillion LGIM, that creates a “huge opportunity” to shorten the UK’s debt stock.

“There’s no sensible reason for the UK to maintain an average debt stock that’s twice as long, which increases the cost of funding to the UK economy,” said Roe. Greece has a longer average term, but that’s only “because they went bankrupt,” he said.

The last time the UK’s Debt Management Office, which runs issuance for the government, bought back bonds it was trying to increase the supply of long-dated debt. Back then it said there was “strong demand” for the securities.

Now, it’s taking steps to unwind that policy. The share of long-end gilts is expected to fall to 18.5% of the next fiscal year’s £265.3 billion issuance, from 21.1% currently, according to the DMO’s borrowing plans released last week.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, DMO Chief Executive Robert Stheeman said it will take “a decade or possibly decades” for the UK’s debt average maturity to near that of Japan, which currently stands at 8.5 years.

“The DMO will always issue into where demand is,” he said in an interview in December. “That said, we will continue to make sure that even if that demand is shifting shorter, we do not abandon the long end of the curve either. We need to maintain liquidity for all investors.”

Strong appetite for bonds worldwide is keeping long gilts well bid for now, with a sale of 30-year inflation linked notes on Wednesday attracting record demand.

In the US, the Treasury announced last year that it would start regularly buying back its bonds in 2024 to boost liquidity. While it said the program was not intended “to meaningfully change” the overall maturity profile of debt, policymakers including Fed Governor Christopher Waller have said they want to see a shift toward a larger share of shorter-dated securities.

Shorter Skew

While Roe’s plan might struggle to find wider support, an annual consultation with the DMO showed dealers and investors have cited concern about demand for longer tenors and the impact on the broader gilt market.

The unease comes as the Bank of England continues to reduce its balance sheet. The central bank currently has a yearly target of £100 billion in bond sales a year, which if sustained would take the total supply of gilts the market has to digest this year to a record.

A skew toward lengthy maturities made sense in the era of low interest rates, when governments could lock in cheap funding for years to come. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say the UK should now focus new issuance on three- to 10-year maturities, which they see as a sweet spot against a backdrop of far higher rates and normalizing yield curves.

“When we consider the shifting investor base for gilts, it is likely that duration demand will be structurally lower following the reduction of leverage in liability-driven investment strategies,” Goldman’s strategists George Cole and Simon Freycenet wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Loukia Gyftopoulou and Philip Aldrick.

(Updates with additional context in paragraph 12.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.