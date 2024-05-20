(Bloomberg) -- Options traders are bullish on shares of Li Auto Inc. ahead of first quarter earnings that will likely show gross margin staying above 20%.

The stock’s volatility skew - which measures the demand for bearish put options versus bullish calls - has fallen to the lowest level since February. This signals reduced investor appetite for protection against declines in the Hong Kong-listed equity.

The results due late Monday are critical for Li Auto after its share price has tumbled more than 40% since March on concerns over its sales and profit outlook. The Beijing-based electric vehicle maker cut prices last month in response to increased competition in the region from rivals such as Tesla Inc., while the launch of its luxury minivan Mega drew a lukewarm reception.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.