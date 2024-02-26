(Bloomberg) -- Li Auto Inc. reported revenue for the fourth quarter that beat analyst estimates as deep discounting to fend off rising competition in the Chinese electric vehicle market spurred sales.

The final quarter’s figures bring revenue for the full-year to 123.9 billion yuan ($17.2 billion) while net income for 2023 was 11.8 billion yuan, making Li the first of the three major Chinese EV upstarts, ahead of Xpeng Inc. and Nio Inc., to post an annual profit as sales surged 182% to 376,000 vehicles.

“Notably, 2023 is our first year of profitability,” Li Chief Financial Officer Li Tie said in a statement Monday. “In 2024, healthy profitability and capital strength will support Li Auto to further strengthen research and development, expand business scale and lead the rapid transformation of China’s new-energy vehicle market.”

Despite Li’s better-than-expected performance over the past year, it’s still too early to say which automakers will emerge as long-term winners in China’s hyper-competitive market. The Beijing-based company has so far benefited greatly from its product positioning — its models are mostly extended-range EVs, battery-powered cars with a gasoline engine that kicks in to recharge the cell when it’s out of juice. So unlike rivals Tesla Inc. or Nio that develop pure-electric models with electric motors only, Li’s design helps ease consumers’ range anxiety.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Li posted revenue of 41.7 billion yuan, according to Monday’s exchange filing, up 136% year-on-year and versus the 39.8 billion yuan the market was looking for. Vehicle deliveries for the period were a record 131,805 vehicles.

Adjusted net income for the quarter jumped to 5.75 billion yuan while the company’s gross margin was 23.5%, compared with the 21.6% analysts had forecast. By way of comparison, Tesla reported a gross margin of 17.6% for the last three months of 2023.

But Li’s forecast for revenue in the first quarter of between 31.25 billion yuan to 32.19 billion yuan is weaker than what analysts expect, at 36.37 billion yuan. Li is also now expecting vehicle deliveries of between 100,000 and 103,000 units for the period, which may also disappoint the market as analysts were estimating 116,604 units.

Li plans to deliver its first battery-electric model — a seven-seater multipurpose vehicle in March — and have a lineup of 11 models by 2025, including five high-voltage pure-electric cars.

China’s new-energy vehicle sales more broadly are off to a sluggish start this year, hampered by weaker economic growth and lukewarm consumer sentiment. February sales of plug-in hybrids and pure-electric cars were probably down around 43% month-on-month to 380,000 units, China’s Passenger Car Association said last week, while all passenger vehicle sales declined 15.7% to 1.15 million units.

Shares in US-listed Li are down 7% this year after rising 83.5% in 2023.

