(Bloomberg) -- WuXi AppTec Co. and Li Auto Inc. will join Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index following its latest quarterly review, according to a statement.

That brings the number of members on the gauge to 82, the index compiler said on Friday. The changes are effective Dec. 4.

WuXi AppTec Co. manufactures medical products, although market watchers had expected the inclusion of more health-care stocks in the revamp as the sector remains underrepresented on the index. Li Auto makes cars.

Read More: WuXi AppTec, BYD Electronic May Join Hong Kong’s Stock Benchmark

The financial hub’s benchmark index has risen 1.5% this week, reversing from losses seen in the previous week.

--With assistance from Xinyi Luo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.