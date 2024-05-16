(Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle makers Li Auto Inc. and XPeng Inc. report next week amid disruptive moves by rivals in their home market. On top of another round of bruising price cuts initiated by Tesla Inc., Xiaomi Corp. joined the fray with the launch of its own car.

Overseas, the US is quadrupling the tariff rate imposed on China EVs, making the market untenable. XPeng’s pivot on a Volkswagen tie-up may soon prove to be a bright spot. Back on domestic ground, the Chinese government announced one-time subsidies aimed at getting owners of old cars to trade in for newer models, which may help sales momentum.

Xiaomi’s burgeoning EV operation is already almost at capacity. It is working on manufacturing expansion and a sport utility vehicle similar to Tesla’s Model Y. The new model would mark a major step forward for the company, which is trying to cut reliance on a volatile smartphone market dominated by global giants.

Highlights to look out for:

Monday: Li Auto’s (LI US) first-quarter adjusted net income likely jumped more than 12%. Last month, the company responded to Tesla price cuts with its own, hurting its share price. The stock may continue to suffer in the near term from profit margin pressures and lackluster volumes, according to Citi. Still, the company’s gross margin is seen staying above 20%.

Tuesday: XPeng’s (XPEV US) first-quarter gross margin is set for a recovery to almost 10%, with revenue up over 50%, estimates show. Adjusted net remained in negative territory, although the loss might have narrowed by more than 20% from a year earlier. Its partnership with Volkswagen and overseas expansion should spur sales and margin recoveries in the second half, Jefferies said.

Wednesday: Kuaishou’s (1024 HK) first-quarter operating profit is poised to drop sequentially on weaker seasonality, estimates show. However, the company may also surprise on the upside given the strength of its Lunar New Year sales promotion period, BI said. Rivalry from Tencent and Alibaba in the livestreaming e-commerce space remains a long-term risk.

Thursday: Xiaomi (1810 HK) saw first-quarter smartphone revenue rising 29%, estimates show. The growth momentum expected to continue into the second quarter, analysts said. Production of the debut SU7 electric car is set to reach about 100,000 units this year with capacity approaching the initial ceiling, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. The EV business may account for mid-to-high single digit percentage of its revenue in 2024, BI added.

NetEase (NTES US) is projected for an over 6% growth in revenue, boosted by new game releases around the Lunar New Year period. The gaming business, which contributes the most to its topline and margin, has been gaining regulatory approvals in China, a key market that has traditionally been a pain point. NetEase will also bring Blizzard’s games, including World of Warcraft and Diablo, to China after signing a new agreement in April.

Lenovo’s (992 HK) recovery in sales growth may continue in coming quarters as channel inventory normalizes and consumer demand improves. The increasing popularity of generative AI could bring better prospects of the firm’s data-center segment in the long run, BI said. Fourth-quarter net income probably rose 39%, after suffering year-over-year contractions for the last several quarters, estimates show.

Singtel’s (ST SP) full-year earnings will suffer from a S$3.1 billion impairment provision for the second half, in part due to a review on the value of its investment in Australian associate Optus — one of Singtel’s biggest overseas bets. Optus had a crippling outage last year that resulted in its CEO quitting.

ITC’s (ITC IN) quarterly profit may grow at the slowest rate since 2021 due to persistent drag from the paper and packaging business. Volumes at the cigarette business, the largest contributor to revenue, should be either flat or slightly higher, rebounding from a dip in volumes last quarter. The hotel business, whose spinoff and listing is due to be completed this year, also likely performed well.

Friday: Higher revenue is expected to support Maybank’s (MAY MK) first-quarter net income, consensus show. The Malaysian lender is also likely to better manage pressure from growing funding costs than peers, given that it has the highest percentage of low-cost deposits among Malaysian banks, according to BI.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.