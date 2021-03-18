(Bloomberg) -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. posted a 27% decline in full-year profit for 2020 -- its first since 2015 -- as the coronavirus pandemic battered the flagship firm of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s conglomerate.

It reported a net income of HK$29.1 billion ($3.8 billion), compared with HK$39.8 billion in 2019, according to an exchange filing Thursday. The profit was in line with the average analyst estimate of HK$29.4 billion. Total revenue fell 8% to HK$403.85 billion.

The CK Group, founded by Li and now led by his son Victor Li, has businesses spanning ports, retail, telecommunications and property. It warned investors in August of dim outlook on profits for the second half of 2020 and cut costs amid the double whammy of Hong Kong’s anti-Beijing protests and the pandemic. Continuing U.S.-China strife, especially after Beijing imposed a new national security law in the city, is another headwind for the globally diversified group.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.