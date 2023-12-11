(Bloomberg) -- Li Ning Co Ltd. has proposed to spend as much as HK$3 billion ($384 million) to repurchase shares in a move seen to shore up sentiment after the Chinese sportswear maker tumbled Monday as investors disapproved its use of capital to buy property.

Li Ning’s current share price is below its intrinsic actual value and the board has full confidence in its business prospects and long-term growth, the company said in a filing. The group will buy back shares on the open market over the next six months and will fund the plan from existing resources. Its HK-listed shares gained as much as 4.7% on Tuesday.

“We welcome Li Ning’s new efforts to enhance shareholders’ value via share repurchase,” writes Citigroup analysts including Xiaopo Wei in a note. “This is Li Ning’s first share repurchase plan in its corporate history, in our understanding.”

The Hong Kong-listed firm fell 14% on Monday as analysts raised concerns over the company’s move to buy a tower in the city for HK$2.2 billion amid the current challenging business environment. Chinese sportswear stocks have been in a funk this year amid the nation’s sluggish consumption recovery.

The company said in a statement to Bloomberg that its decision to set up headquarters in Hong Kong marks an important step in its international business development, and added the site acquisition should support its business growth and brand building.

READ: Sportswear Maker Li Ning Plunges on $282 Million HK Property Bet

Li Ning reported lackluster earnings in the first half amid margin compressions, while same-store-sales declined in the third quarter. The company will need two-to-three “more consecutive quarters of solid retail sales delivery before relieving most market concerns and re-rating of the stock,” Citigroup analysts said.

The stock has fallen over 70% this year and is trading at 9.8 times their forward earnings estimates, way below its five-year average of 31.5 times.

(Updates with stock moves in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.