(Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is divesting around 4.1 billion kronor ($388 million) worth of stock in Volvo Car AB, responding to investor concerns about the automaker’s limited free float.

Geely, which owns a web of automotive interests in Europe including 82% of Volvo Car, is offering approximately 100 million shares in the company, according to a statement Thursday.

The sale follows complaints from analysts and investors over the company’s small free float, which has put pressure on the stock and fueled high trading volatility.

The placing represents 3.4% of Volvo Car’s issued share capital and 4.1% of Geely’s holding, and further broadens the shareholder base, the Chinese investor said.

Volvo Car has dropped around 14% this year. The free-float concerns continue to put off long-term investors “despite the fundamental attractiveness” of the stock, Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said this month in a note.

Read more: Volvo-Maker Geely Says It’s a Guardian of European Auto Brands

Li’s automotive holdings include Lotus Technology and a stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc. Geely earlier this year inked a deal with Renault SA to pool combustion-engine assets as the industry moves into the electric age.

Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are acting as joint coordinators and bookrunners for the placement.

