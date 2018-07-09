(Bloomberg) -- A school deal slated for auction on Tuesday offers a peep into the rarefied regions of higher education.

The Swarthmore Borough Authority in Pennsylvania will offer $93.75 million in revenue bonds for Swarthmore College to make various renovations and improvements, including a new biology, engineering and psychology building.

Rated triple-A by both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings, Swarthmore is one of those small (1,640 students), liberal-arts powerhouses. The school offers two degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in the arts and sciences and a Bachelor of Science in engineering.

Swarthmore, founded by the Quakers in 1864, is located 11 miles southwest of Philadelphia, and is coming off a big year: "For the entering class in the fall of 2018, the College received 10,749 applications, an increase of more than 14 percent over the prior year and a record for the College,” according to the preliminary official statement of the bonds.

Swarthmore accepted 980, an acceptance ratio of 9.1 percent, down from 2017’s 11 percent.

"The greatest competition for students accepted by Swarthmore has been from Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Dartmouth, University of Chicago, Brown, Pomona, University of Pennsylvania, and Williams,” the offering document said.

And how much do they pay? Tuition, fees, room and board for the 2018-2019 year are $68,062. This is up from $65,774 in 2017-2018, and $57,870 in 2013-2014. In 2016-2017, 55 percent of Swarthmore students received some sort of financial aid.

‘Extraordinary Wealth’

Swarthmore has an endowment of $1.9 billion, which generates about 48 percent of operating revenue.

"Extraordinary wealth and liquidity relative to its debt and operating expenses,” Moody’s observed in its rating report. "Careful financial planning and uncommonly strong operating performance also bolster the college’s credit strength and contribute to its exceptional strategic positioning.”

You hear lots of tales these days of small, liberal arts schools scrimping to get by as enrollment declines.

This is not that. A single line from the POS well illustrates the Swarthmore story: "The College is currently expanding the faculty as part of a strategic initiative to recalibrate the formal teaching load to better match that of peer institutions and to assure that faculty can commit the time to the robust out of classroom experiences -- supervising student theses, directed readings, community-based learning projects and other one-on-one and small group setting engagements -- that are the hallmarks of a residential liberal arts college.”

This is a school that already maintains a student-faculty ratio of 8 to 1.

Benefits of Bidding

Competitive sales, once near extinction, are now back, and account for nearly 31 percent of the market. Unlike many colleges and universities, which tend to follow the corporate example of negotiated sale, Swarthmore is selling at auction, as it also did in 2015 and 2016.

“Our competitive sales have been very well-received by the market, each with between 10 and 12 bids from different investment banks, resulting in savings to the college,” said Greg Brown, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer of the school, in an email. “In addition to Swarthmore’s Aaa and AAA ratings from Moody’s and S&P, respectively, our recent bond structures have been fairly straightforward, with level debt service amortization. We believe that we benefit from the competitive bidding process through decreased issuance costs and a streamlined financing process.”

Finally, Swarthmore was among the first institutions of higher learning to make it into a pop song in the modern era. In The Mamas and The Papas’ 1967 hit "Creeque Alley,” you can hear it at about 1 minute and 22 seconds in: "When Cass was a sophomore, planned to go to Swarthmore/But she changed her mind one day.”

(This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Mysak in New York at jmysakjr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Crombie at jcrombie8@bloomberg.net, Michael B. Marois

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.