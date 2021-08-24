Trudeau Vows Two-Year Ban on Foreign Home Buyers If Re-Elected
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to introduce a two-year ban on foreign home buyers to tackle housing affordability if he’s re-elected in Canada.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would help renters become homeowners through $1 billion in loans and grants.
25m ago
The Canadian Press
HAMILTON -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would help renters become homeowners through $1 billion in loans and grants.
During an election campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., Trudeau says the money would help develop rent-to-own projects with an array of partners, creating a pathway to home ownership for renters in five years or less.
The Liberals say their plan would help young Canadians afford a down payment faster by introducing a tax-free First Home Savings Account.
It would allow Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 toward their first home, and withdraw it tax-free to put toward their purchase, with no requirement to repay it.
The plan also includes a Housing Accelerator Fund, which would make $4 billion available to help large cities speed up their housing plans, with a target of 100,000 new middle-class homes by 2024-25.
Trudeau strained to be heard at times during the announcement as a chorus of hecklers shouted and booed.