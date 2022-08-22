(Bloomberg) -- Liberian President George Weah’s top aide has denied corruption allegations after facing US sanctions and being suspended from his job.

Nathaniel McGill, Weah’s chief of state and minister of state for presidential affairs, said he would prove his innocence when he has “his day in court,” according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.

“I also assure the president that I will always remain faithful to his progressive development agenda for our country and people,” he said.

Weah suspended McGill and two other officials after the US Treasury Department added them to a list of sanctioned people amid allegations of corruption. McGill commended Weah for “taking decisive action,” describing his antigraft fight as unwavering in an Aug. 18 letter addressed to the president and shared with reporters.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.