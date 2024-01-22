(Bloomberg) -- Joseph Boakai took the helm, becoming Liberia’s third democratically elected president since the end of civil wars in 2003.

The 79-year-old former vice president to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in at a ceremony in the capital, Monrovia, on Monday. He succeeds former football star George Weah, who lost the Nov. 14 runoff elections, and inherits a plethora of problems.

Per-capita income remains about a third of the level prior to the civil wars between 1989 and 2003, only about 7% of roads are paved and just over a fourth of the population have access to electricity, according to the International Monetary Fund. It also estimates debt to gross domestic product increased to 57.1% of gross domestic product in 2023 from 31.8%.

Boakai capitalized on widespread anti-Weah sentiment from rising living costs and endemic corruption to beat the former AC Milan star and FIFA World Player of the Year, who in 2017 comfortably defeated him in runoff elections to win his first six-year term.

Inflation averaged 10% last year, its worst level since the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, and the currency depreciated by almost a fifth against the dollar, the most in two years.

In 2022, Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index ranked the country 142nd out of 180 nations.

Last year the US sanctioned Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah and two of the West African nation’s senators for alleged graft. In 2022, Weah accepted the resignations of three close allies when the US Treasury imposed sanctions on them after they were implicated in cases involving shady contracts and the diversion of public funds.

