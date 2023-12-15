(Bloomberg) -- Liberia’s Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah has denied corruption accusations by the US that led the Treasury to sanction him and two other officials of the West African nation this week.

The Treasury on Dec. 11 designated Tweah along with Senators Albert Chie and Emmanuel Nuquay for their involvement in “significant corruption by abusing their public positions,” according to a statement. The three men “offered bribes to manipulate legislative processes and public funding, including legislative reporting and mining sector activity,” the Treasury said.

The designations mean Tweah, Chie and Nuquay, as well as their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the US.

US acted on “misleading information,” Tweah told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Monrovia.

“The verdict against us and our respective families is unbelievably unjust, unfair and a fundamental violation of our rights,” he said. “I have never abused my position through soliciting, accepting and offering bribes to manipulate legislative processes and public funding, including legislative reporting and mining sector activities.”

Last year President George Weah accepted the resignations of three close allies when the US Treasury imposed sanctions on them after they were implicated in cases involving dubious contracts and the diversion of public funds.

Weah’s administration ends in January when President-elect Joseph Boakai, who defeated Weah in the November runoff elections is sworn in for a six-year term.

