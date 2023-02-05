(Bloomberg) -- Liberia President George Weah accepted his party’s nomination to stand for a second term in office.

Weah, 56, promised to continue programs targeting economic growth and low inflation if he wins the election in October.

Weah, a former AC Milan football star, won a landslide victory in the 2017 presidential election. It was the first peaceful transfer of power between democratically elected heads of state in Liberia in decades.

“I will be a presidential candidate on the ballot box,” Weah told hundreds of thousands of supporters Saturday at a rally in the capital Monrovia. “Let continue what I have started for economic growth and prosperity.”

He has promised not to seek a third-term in office.

