Liberian President Weah Accepts Nomination For Second-Term
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Liberia President George Weah accepted his party’s nomination to stand for a second term in office.
Weah, 56, promised to continue programs targeting economic growth and low inflation if he wins the election in October.
Weah, a former AC Milan football star, won a landslide victory in the 2017 presidential election. It was the first peaceful transfer of power between democratically elected heads of state in Liberia in decades.
“I will be a presidential candidate on the ballot box,” Weah told hundreds of thousands of supporters Saturday at a rally in the capital Monrovia. “Let continue what I have started for economic growth and prosperity.”
He has promised not to seek a third-term in office.
