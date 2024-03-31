Liberty Deal for Dorna Sports May Be Announced April 1, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- Liberty Media Corp.’s €4 billion ($4.3 billion) acquisition of Dorna Sports, which would unite the owners of Formula One with the operator of the MotoGP, could be announced as soon as Monday, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman reported in a post on X.

An agreement is expected to be announced in Madrid after months of talks with owner Bridgepoint, Kleinman wrote.

