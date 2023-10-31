(Bloomberg) -- Liberty Global Plc posted adjusted third-quarter earnings of $598 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, missing the $652 million average of analysts’ estimates.

The cable and wireless group chaired by billionaire John Malone reported adjusted revenue of $1.85 billion, versus an estimated $1.89 billion, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Liberty’s UK joint venture VMO2 agreed to sell a minority stake in its mobile tower joint venture Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure, for about £360 million ($438 million). The company cut its guidance for the VMO2 unit, and boosted share buybacks.

“Strategically, we achieved a number of recent milestones to drive future value creation,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Fries said. “On our next results call we anticipate providing a longer update on these and other core initiatives that will reduce the significant value gap we perceive in our stock price.”

