Liberty Global Switches to Vodafone for Mobile in Setback for BT

(Bloomberg) -- Liberty Global Plc will switch its 3 million U.K. mobile customers onto Vodafone Group Plc’s national network, replacing its existing supplier BT Group Plc.

Liberty Global’s U.K. unit Virgin Media doesn’t have its own wireless infrastructure, so it has to buy wholesale access to one of the U.K.’s four networks.

The deal with BT will end in late 2021, Virgin Media said in a statement Wednesday. It will start offering customers faster 5G services over Vodafone’s network before then.

Virgin Media has been paying around 200 million pounds ($258 million) a year to use BT’s network, according to recent remarks from Liberty Global Chief Executive Officer Mike Fries, money that will now go to Vodafone in the new deal that runs until 2026.

The deal may help Virgin Media to offer 5G earlier. All the U.K. networks now sell 5G to their own customers, so not having it through a wholesale deal could risk Virgin losing out on early adopters.

Fries has previously hinted that the so-called mobile virtual network operator contract with BT since 2017 was holding Virgin Media back.

“We would like a clearer access to 5G than we think it says we have over time,” he said at a Goldman Sachs conference in September. “It’s a big number for BT. But if they don’t, we’ll see how that mobile virtual network operator relationship evolves.”

Liberty Global is distancing itself from BT in mobile as it looks to bolster its fixed-line network, stepping up competition with BT’s national broadband business. Liberty Global’s dependence on other companies to sell mobile access has led to speculation it could buy a wireless network, such as Telefonica SA’s O2, using roughly $9 billion in proceeds from the sale of continental European businesses to Vodafone.

