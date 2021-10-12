Liberty Is Said to Consider $690 Million Belgian Tower Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Liberty Global Plc is considering a sale of Belgian towers that could fetch at least 600 million euros ($690 million), people familiar with the matter said.

The broadband provider’s Telenet unit is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the potential divestment, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The portfolio consists of about 3,000 towers, the people said.

A sale could attract private equity and strategic suitors, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will result in a sale.

Representatives for Liberty Global and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Telenet didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mechelen-based Telenet, Belgium’s largest cable-televison operator, also offers broadband internet, mobile and voice services, according to its website.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.