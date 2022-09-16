(Bloomberg) -- A long-term THG Plc bull told clients on Friday it had erred in its call on the UK nutrition and beauty retailer, and downgraded its view after the company’s shares endured a 94% slump over the past year.

“We have clearly gotten this call wrong and we now move to a hold from buy,” Liberum analyst Wayne Brown said in a research note. He cut his price target to 45 pence a share from 700 pence.

THG has plummeted since its 2020 initial public offering, losing more than 18% on Thursday after the company issued a sales warning. The shares managed to recover 8% on Friday.

Analysts have cast doubt on THG’s business model, which includes a platform called Ingenuity that aims to help brands reach consumers. Increases in raw material costs, including whey for the retailer’s protein shakes, are also weighing on THG, which owns MyProtein.

After the IPO, Liberum had predicted that THG could achieve a valuation of up to 7.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion). On Friday, the firm’s market capitalization stood at 537 million pounds.

“What we and the market ignored in that valuation was the high capital invested in the business and low return on capital employed promise,” Brown said, adding this had been “partly in the expectation that the divisions themselves would be subject to M&A by other trade players.”

