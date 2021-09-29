(Bloomberg) --

U.K. regulators may allow firms to continue using Libor for some contracts in limited circumstances after its planned end date, an effort to ensure the transition of trillions of dollars of contracts goes smoothly.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that it could allow dollar Libor to be used in new contracts beyond year-end for circumstances that include market making and hedging.

Firms can also to use “synthetic Libor,” created without banks’ trading data, for all legacy contracts except cleared derivatives in the yen and sterling markets for a further year.

The announcement gives firms a little extra breathing space in the exit from the scandal-plagued benchmark.

The FCA had previously proposed the idea of exemptions to deal with the most troublesome loans and securitizations that can’t be switched to replacement rates. While it said Wednesday that firms have made “good progress” in the transition, it noted that the shift won’t be simple for every contract.

