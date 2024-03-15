(Bloomberg) -- The convictions of traders over interest rate rigging are safe and shouldn’t be overturned, lawyers for the UK Serious Fraud office said, dismissing arguments that juries were unfairly influenced during separate trials.

Ex-UBS Group trader Tom Hayes and ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo were convicted of fraud after juries found them guilty of manipulating Libor and euribor benchmarks that were used to value more than $350 trillion of loans and securities. Hayes was ultimately sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2015, while Palombo was sentenced to four in 2019.

“Effectively, he ripped off the counter parties of his derivative trades,” James Hines, a lawyer for the SFO, said in court on Friday. “He agreed with others to prejudice the economic rights of his creditors.”

Hayes’ previous appeal bids have failed but last year the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the body that investigates potential miscarriages of justice, sent the case back to the Court of Appeal, after a US court decision overturned the convictions of two Deutsche Bank AG.

The US court ruled that setting the rates to benefit the banks commercially was not against the rules and couldn’t be seen as being fraudulent. Asking the appeals by the traders be thrown out, lawyers for the SFO said on Friday that it would be wrong to rely on the US.

The ruling was “irrelevant” to the London appeal and was made on a totally different set of facts so shouldn’t be taken into account by the judges, lawyers for the SFO said.

“The US approach is difficult to reconcile with the important function and purpose of Libor in the global financial markets,” Hines said.

On Thursday a lawyer for Hayes said that the definition given to a jury of what Libor was and how it operated was both legally wrong and “extraordinarily unfair.”

“There was no basis for a direction to a jury that a submission could be neither ‘genuine’ nor ‘honest’ as a matter of law, simply because the submitter had considered commercial interests in determining the borrowing rate to be submitted,” Adrian Darbishire said.

