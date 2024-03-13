(Bloomberg) -- Almost a decade since he became the face of the Libor rigging scandal, Tom Hayes has one final shot at clearing his name.

Hayes, an ex-UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. trader, was the first conviction of the scandal that unfolded over allegations he, with a select group of bankers, manipulated a key interest rate benchmark used to value more than $350 trillion of loans and securities.

It was an era-defining white-collar prosecution in a post-financial-crash world, and should it unravel would put several convictions at risk and pose serious questions around the Serious Fraud Office’s ability to make complex financial prosecutions stick.

Ever since he was released from prison in 2021 after serving half his 11-year jail sentence, Hayes has worked tirelessly to try and prove his innocence. The appeal for him and ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo starts in London on Thursday and if successful could prove pivotal to restoring the reputations of the nine traders found guilty of rigging the London and European interbank offered rates.

At the 2015 trial, prosecutors said that Hayes was the “ringmaster” of a global network of 25 traders and brokers from at least 10 firms who tried to manipulate Libor on an industrial scale to maximize profit. By 2017, a dozen banks had paid penalties approaching $10 billion for rigging the benchmarks. However, criminal prosecutions outside of the UK rarely materialized and those that did in the US were ultimately overturned.

Hayes’ previous appeal bids failed but last year the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the body that investigates potential miscarriages of justice, sent the case back to the Court of Appeal.

The appeal hinges on a US decision that overturned the convictions of two Deutsche Bank AG traders over interest rate fixing in 2022. The court ruled that the conduct, setting the rates to benefit the banks commercially, was not against the rules and couldn’t be seen as being fraudulent.

The CCRC, which initially rejected Hayes’ appeal, found there was a “real possibility” that the English courts would prefer the US approach.

“It has been a long and very difficult road but I hope to finally clear my name and put this nightmare behind me,” Hayes said in a statement.

Defense lawyers have argued across several trials that the accused were merely convenient scapegoats and bullied by bosses into making the submissions. It was an open secret that everyone did it, but that didn’t make it illegal, they said.

“There is a serious issue with who ends up in the dock in the UK and whether prosecutors are adequately using the people who hold the evidence trail to point the finger at the people who gave the directions,” said Susan Hawley, executive director of anti-corruption charity Spotlight on Corruption.

“White-collar crime and people in the senior executive level, they rarely face trial and when they do they get very sympathetic hearings especially from judges,” she said.

Prosecutors said traders like Hayes were driven by greed and blind ambition. Key to the case against Hayes were hours of interviews with the UK’s Serious Fraud Office in 2013, during which he detailed his methods and named alleged co-conspirators. After initially cooperating with the SFO, Hayes pleaded not guilty and went trial.

Each morning across the City of London at around 11am, a handful of traders at a group of 16 of the world’s largest banks were set the task of submitting the interest rate at which banks were charged for lending to one another. The banks, including Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co., would submit their answers, the top and bottom 25% of submissions would be removed and the remaining numbers averaged.

A win for Hayes and Palombo could potentially lead to the UK officially not viewing interest rate rigging as a crime — along with the likes of France and Germany. It would also mark another low point for the embattled SFO who led these prosecutions, and their ability to successfully prosecute serious, complex financial crime.

And it won’t end there, several convicted traders including Deutsche Bank’s Christian Bittar and Barclays’ Philippe Moryoussef and Jay Merchant have hired the same London white-collar lawyer as Palombo. Others too will be watching keenly for an opportunity to start over without a criminal conviction to their names.

“A Court of Appeal ruling which puts England and Wales back in alignment with the rest of the world would correct a wrong that has blighted their lives for over a decade,” said Ben Rose, lawyer at Hickman and Rose, who represents the traders.

