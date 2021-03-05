(Bloomberg) -- After decades at the heart of the international financial system, the much maligned London interbank offered rate is finally within sight of retirement.

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority confirmed on Friday that the final readings for most rates will take place on Dec. 31, with just a few set to linger for a further 18 months. All benchmarks for the euro, Japanese yen, Swiss franc and British pound will cease at the end of this year, as will one-week and two-month tenors for U.S. dollars, it said Friday.

The 1-, 3-, 6-and 12-month dollar benchmarks, meanwhile, will continue through to June 30, 2023, as will the overnight setting for the greenback.

The decision locks in the benchmark’s fallback spread calculations, which for dollar Libor will be added to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, the main U.S. replacement. After speculation about the announcement’s timing jolted the eurodollar market in December, strategists are on guard for another bout of unruly price action.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.