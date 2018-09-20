(Bloomberg) -- Three-month dollar Libor jumped for the second straight session Thursday as the benchmark catches up with a market that’s ramping up expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.

Libor rose 1.3 basis points to 2.3664 percent, the highest since May 4. The biggest two-day move since March comes as short-end traders are increasingly convinced the Federal Open Market Committee will boost the fed funds rate by 25 basis points at both its September and December meetings.

The uptick in Libor “is probably catch-up and it does have a little bit of a ways to go,” said Todd Colvin, senior vice president at futures and options broker Ambrosino Brothers in Chicago.

While traders have long fully priced in a rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting, they are now seeing about 46 basis points of Fed rate increases by the end of the year, based on fed funds futures. That’s up from about 41 basis points of tightening priced in two weeks ago.

