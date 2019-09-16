(Bloomberg) -- David Marcus, co-creator of Facebook Inc.’s Libra project said they will continue to engage with regulators and lawmakers to address their concerns regarding monetary sovereignty as the social network is set to meet global regulators Monday.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Marcus said Libra is designed “to be a better payment network,” backed by a basket of “strong currencies.”

Marcus even called for “strong regulatory oversight” to prevent the Libra association from deviating from its commitment to be backed by a reserve of assets.

