(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s National Oil Corp. has declared force majeure on all oil exports, barely a day after lifting it, the state-owned company said in a statement.

NOC condemned the renewed blockade on Libyan oil exports, saying it was “gravely disappointing” especially following repeated statements by senior United Arab Emirates representatives last week supporting international efforts to restart oil production in Libya.

Libya restarted oil exports on Friday with the loading of the oil tanker Kriti Bastion at Es Sider before Libya’s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar ordered a halt to exports on Saturday night. NOC said it had been told that the instructions to shut down production were given to Haftar’s forces by the UAE.

Russian mercenaries with the Wagner Group along with Syrian mercenaries now occupy Es Sider oil port while Wagner and Sudanese mercenaries are camped within the vicinity of the Sharara oil field, the NOC said.

There must be “consequences for the actions of the handful of states that are undermining the rule-based international order and destroying Libya,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said. “The renewed blockade demonstrates the urgent need for moves to improve financial transparency to be accompanied by reform of security at oil installations.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.