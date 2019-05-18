(Bloomberg) -- Libyan forces loyal to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli said they’ve received a shipment of weapons and armored vehicles after announcing that Turkey would help fend off an assault on the capital by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Forces loyal to the Government of National Accord published pictures on their official “Volcano of Anger” Facebook page of what appeared to be Turkish-made Kirpi combat vehicles. They also received ammunition and “quality weapons,” the group said in the Facebook posting. A spokesman for the Turkish presidency in Ankara wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The United Nations had warned of the conflict turning into a bloody proxy war as foreign backers of Haftar and the Tripoli government send arms shipments despite a UN weapons embargo on the North African OPEC state.

GNA spokesman Mohanad Younes had told reporters earlier in May that Turkey and other countries would be delivering military and humanitarian assistance.

Haftar is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. His forces have deployed precision guided Blue Arrow 7 missiles manufactured by China and known to have been sold to the United Arab Emirates, say experts who have examined the missiles’ remnants.

At least 400 people have been killed in the offensive, which has ground to a halt at the outskirts of Tripoli.

The United Nations and European countries have called for a ceasefire but officials say neither side is prepared for a truce. Haftar met Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday and is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron next week.

Search for a Cease-fire

Abdullah Thinni, the rival prime minister in the east who is affiliated with Haftar, said in an interview with the Al-Hurra broadcaster on Friday that the Libyan National Army would be willing to accept an unconditional ceasefire without withdrawing its forces from the outskirts of Tripoli, something Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj has rejected.

Two diplomats with knowledge of the matter said Haftar was planning to continue his offensive. The LNA, which took control of the east and the south before attacking Tripoli, had predicted a quick victory in the capital when it first launched its campaign in early April. Haftar wants at least a foothold in Tripoli before accepting a truce, one of the officials said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Samer Khalil Al-Atrush in Cairo at skhalilalatr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta, Ian Fisher

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.