(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has revoked the Oil Ministry’s suspension of the head of the state energy firm.

Mustafa Sanalla, the long-standing chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp., can remain in his post, according to a decree from Dbeibah’s office seen by Bloomberg.

The announcement may end a dispute between the NOC and Oil Ministry that risked causing a slump in the OPEC member’s crude production.

Oil Minister Mohamed Oun said in late August that Sanalla, who’s been in his role for seven years, was suspended for an alleged “violation” of rules regarding business travel. The attempted ouster underscored the political tensions in a country that’s been mired in conflict and civil war for much of the past decade.

