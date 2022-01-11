(Bloomberg) -- Libya halted the suspension of oil exports from two ports in the west, but those in the eastern part of the country continued to be hindered by bad weather.

State-controlled National Oil Corp. lifted force majeure at the ports of Zawiya and Mellitah, around three weeks after it was imposed because militias blockaded the fields serving them, according to people familiar with the matter.

Libya’s overall production is still down to below 900,000 barrels a day because of the disruptions in the east, said the people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.