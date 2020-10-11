(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s state energy company, the National Oil Corp., said in a statement Sunday that it’s lifted force majeure from the country’s biggest field, Sharara.

The move comes following a truce in Libya’s long-running civil war that’s already led to many oil fields and ports in the east restarting after an almost total shutdown since January.

Force majeure is a legal status protecting a party that can’t fulfill a contract for reasons beyond its control. Sharara, a western field, can pump around 300,000 barrels a day of crude at full capacity.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.