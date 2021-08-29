(Bloomberg) --

The head of Libya’s National Oil Corp. was suspended pending an investigation into whether he violated ministry policy, the OPEC nation’s Oil Minister told Bloomberg.

Mustafa Sanalla, who’s served as the NOC’s chairman for the past seven years, traveled abroad on a business trip without getting the necessary approval, according to a letter detailing the claims and seen by Bloomberg. That constituted a “violation” of ministry policy, the letter said.

Oil Minister Mohamed Oun confirmed the contents of the letter in a phone call. NOC officials weren’t immediately available for comment. Sanalla couldn’t immediately be reached by phone.

As NOC head, Sanalla effectively ran the embattled nation’s oil sector, including representing Libya at Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meetings. Amid a decade of conflict and rival governments in the east and west of the country, the NOC has been one of the few state institutions to operate effectively.

Oun took over the sector’s administration after being appointed in March.

NOC board member Jadalla Alawakly will serve as acting NOC chief, the letter said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.