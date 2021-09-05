(Bloomberg) --

Libya’s prime minister has decided to keep the head of the National Oil Corp. in his current position, rescinding an earlier decision by the OPEC nation’s oil minister, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move allows Mustafa Sanalla, who has served as the state-run NOC’s chairman since 2014, to continue with his duties. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak with the media.

