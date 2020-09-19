(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s National Oil Corp. said it will allow a restart of oil from fields and ports that are secure.

The NOC is lifting force majeure from “oilfields and ports that are secure” and it has given instructions to operating companies to resume production. The ban will continue on deposits and export terminals that still have mercenaries, members of the Russian Vugner Group and other armed groups, it said in a statement Saturday.

Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar had earlier announced he would lift the blockade that his eastern forces imposed on fields and ports in January, leading production to drop from 1.2 million barrels a day to 90,000 now.

Haftar, whose forces control oil-rich eastern Libya, had conditioned resuming production on a mechanism being in place to distribute revenue, officials said. The internationally- recognized NOC, had proposed freezing revenue until that mechanism is decided, and also conditioned lifting the export shutdown on the withdrawal of Wagner, the Russian mercenary force, and other armed groups.

Any additional supplies would be entering the market at a sensitive time for the market, just as the recovery from the historic slump triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic is faltering.

Brent crude fell below $40 a barrel last week for the first time since June, prompting a robust response from OPEC+ at a meeting on Thursday. The international benchmark rebounded 8.3% this week, to settle at $43.15 a barrel on Friday.

Despite having Africa’s largest crude reserves, Libya may struggle to ramp up production quickly even if the conflict has abated. Its oil industry is crumbling after more than nine years of neglected maintenance amid a civil war that’s killed thousands and destroyed towns across the country. The lack of basic, nuts-and-bolts servicing has left pipelines corroding and storage tanks collapsing.

