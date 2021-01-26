(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production recovered to around 1.25 million barrels a day after a major pipeline was fixed, while efforts continued to end a strike that could halt exports at three of the OPEC country’s ports.

Output at the Waha oil fields in eastern Libya has returned to a normal level of 300,000 barrels a day following the repairs, said Ali el-Farsi, a spokesman at Waha Oil Co, a subsidiary of the state energy company. The 32-inch link can carry around 200,000 barrels of oil each day to the nation’s biggest export terminal at Es Sider, which Waha Oil Co. operates.

Despite the recovery, members of a paramilitary force known as the Petroleum Facilities Guard are threatening to stop shipments at Es Sider and two other terminals -- Hariga and Ras Lanuf -- in a dispute over unpaid salaries. Talks are underway between them and government officials to resolve the issue, people familiar with the situation said.

While arguments over pay at Libya’s oil fields and ports typically end quickly, the strike underscores the fragility of the country’s energy industry after almost a decade of civil war and political turmoil.

The government has urged the ministry of defense to pay the striking PFG members, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. The PFG was set up to safeguard energy facilities amid the war.

The North African nation’s daily output has surged from almost zero in early September after eastern-based forces ended a blockade of ports and fields. However, the dilapidated condition of oil infrastructure has made it difficult for the state energy firm to sustain the recovery. The labor dispute only adds to the challenge.

Earlier this month, the PFG temporarily stopped a tanker from entering Hariga and gave the government an ultimatum to pay delayed salaries by Jan. 24.

Other Guard members threatened to shut the Zawiya refinery in western Libya by next week unless they also received their unpaid salaries, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The Guard was formed as a neutral force. But it contributed to a crash in Libyan crude output at the start of last year by blockading some installations on behalf of various warring factions.

