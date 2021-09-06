(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil ministry said Monday the decision to suspend the head of the state-run national oil company was still valid, potentially setting the stage for renewed tensions hours after the OPEC nation’s premier rescinded the order.

The ministry said it was steadfast in doing its duty, “despite the many difficulties and obstacles it has and still faces,” according to a statement it released. An earlier decision to suspend Mustafa Sanalla was “still in effect and awaiting enforcement” by authorities, it said.

Officials at the NOC were not immediately available for comment.

The move came after Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said late Sunday that stability in Libya’s oil sector required “wisdom” and that issues that could threaten that goal must be addressed. Dbeibah’s move effectively blocked the suspension order by Oil Minister Mohamed Oun. The ministry had said Sanalla violated ministry policy by traveling abroad without prior approval.

