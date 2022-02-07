Libya Parliament to Vote on New Premier on Feb. 10

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s parliament will vote on a new prime minister on Feb. 10, the legislature’s head said Monday.

The decision for the head of the new interim government is effectively between former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and a candidate largely unknown in Libyan politics after Ahmed Al-Maitiq, the deputy head of an earlier government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, withdrew from the race.

Lawmakers also said that presidential elections will be held within 14 months of deciding on amendments to a 2012 constitutional declaration, according to a statement issued by the legislature’s media office. A vote on the changes is expected in around one week, it said.

