(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s parliament will vote on a new prime minister for the unity government on Feb. 8, according a session of the legislature aired on Al-Mostaqbal TV channel.

The move marks the first tangible development in the North African OPEC nation’s convoluted political scene since a landmark presidential election slated for last December was postponed.

Lawmakers will hear from the candidates for the position currently held by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Feb. 7. It was unclear whether the incumbent would agree to the parliament’s move, which comes amid a tug-of-war between the executive and legislative branches over who has the right to decide whether the premier is replaced.

Read also: Why Libya’s Hard-Won Peace Hangs in the Balance: QuickTake

December’s vote was intended to open a fresh page for Libya after a long-awaited cease-fire between rival governments in the country’s east and west brought an end to years of conflict. The delay has again thrown into doubt Libya’s path toward stability.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.