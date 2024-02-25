(Bloomberg) -- An oil field in western Libya and a subsea natural gas link to Italy were closed following protests, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest disruptions to the North African country’s energy infrastructure that have hit production.

The Wafa field was producing 40,000 to 45,000 barrels a day before it was forced to shut down on Sunday, the person said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

The pipeline to Italy carries about 200 million cubic meters of gas per day, or about 20% of the total output of the fuel of Mellitah Oil & Gas Co., according to the person.

Protesters shut the Mellitah complex earlier in a dispute primarily over wages, according to a spokesman for the demonstrators. The group said it closed access to the El Feel field and Al-Zawiya refinery, where production is still underway.

If the protests continue, output at Mellitah and the Zawiya refinery could fully halt and result in a force majeure, a clause in contracts allowing deliveries to be suspended, according to a letter to the government signed by a board member of the National Oil Corp., seen by Bloomberg.

Protests have regularly disrupted output in Libya, including a force majeure last month at the biggest oil field, Sharara.

