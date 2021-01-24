(Bloomberg) -- Libya restarted a pipeline that carries crude oil to its biggest export terminal, after a halt that caused the OPEC member’s production to drop to the lowest level in two months.

The 32-inch link has been repaired and pumping has resumed, Waha Oil Co., which operates the eastern port of Es Sider, said in a statement. The resumption paves the way for a gradual flow of 200,000 barrels a day that stopped due to the necessary maintenance last week.

Before the temporary stoppage, Libya’s crude output had surged to nearly 1.25 million barrels a day from almost a dead start in September, thanks to a tentative peace between rival military forces. Libya is pumping about three-quarters as much as it did before the 2011 uprising that toppled Moammar Al Qaddafi and triggered the country’s political and economic collapse.

