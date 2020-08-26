(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s internationally recognized government on Wednesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the capital for four days, as youth-led anti-corruption protests escalate in the war-ravaged OPEC nation.

The curfew will be eased to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 10 days after the initial four day period has elapsed, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said on its Facebook page. A 24-hour curfew will remain in place on Fridays and Saturdays, the statement said. It suggested the move was linked to broader efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Libya is mired in a war pitting the GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, against eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. Sarraj is backed by Turkey while Haftar is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries.

The North African nation, while sitting atop Africa’s largest proven reserves of crude oil, has seen oil revenues and output hammered as a result of the conflict.

