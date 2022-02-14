(Bloomberg) -- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah dug in after parliament picked a rival premier, vowing to lay out later this week a plan for holding delayed presidential elections in the war-torn OPEC member.

“The election train has set off,” Dbeibah said Monday in a televised address. Lawmakers last week selected Fathi Bashagha, a former interior minister, as premier, saying Dbeibah’s mandate had ended after the presidential ballot initially scheduled for December was postponed. Dbeibah, appointed in United Nations-backed negotiations, says he will step down after elections.

The assembly’s move sparked fears the North African nation will split again between dueling administrations, as it did in 2014. Bashagha said in a video published overnight that consultations had begun on a new government to be voted on by parliament and the transition would be peaceful and lawful.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.