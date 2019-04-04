(Bloomberg) -- Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to advance on the capital to clear it of militias, according to a recording of a speech to his troops.

“We hear your call, Tripoli,” Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, said. “It is now the time for the great victory. March forward.”

Haftar urged his forces to show restraint and not fire at anyone who doesn’t raise a weapon at them.

General Abdelsalam al-Hassi, who heads the LNA’s western operations, confirmed in a phone call that Haftar had ordered the forces to advance to the capital.

