(Bloomberg) -- Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar ordered a “harsh response” to the surprise loss of a city that served as his forward base in a campaign to capture Tripoli, a conflict that has spiraled into a proxy war between the regional backers of rival forces in the OPEC state.

Haftar’s Libyan National Army accused Turkey, which supports the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, of supplying armed drones that helped GNA forces take the city of Gharyan on Wednesday. The LNA banned flights from Istanbul to an airport in eastern Libya, where it’s based, and said it would target Turkish ships and installations in Libya.

The capture of Gharyan, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital, was the biggest setback to Haftar since his forces swept the south in early 2019 before launching an offensive in April to seize Tripoli, upending UN-sponsored talks to end the North African nation’s political divide.

“There will be a harsh response by the armed forces, starting this night,” Haftar said in a statement reported by the pro-LNA Al-Marsad news site.

Foreign Arms

The LNA conducted air strikes in and around Gharyan overnight Friday. A senior GNA military official told Bloomberg they had targeted foreign-supplied ammunition and equipment left behind by the LNA as they fled the city.

Libya is under a UN arms embargo that backers of both sides have repeatedly violated.

In Gharyan, GNA forces found abandoned Nimr combat vehicles produced by the United Arab Emirates, which backs Haftar, and other weapons supplied by the Gulf state, military spokesman Mohammed Qannuno told reporters Saturday. Pictures released by the GNA showed U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missile launchers that had been sold to the U.A.E., according to markings on the weapons.

Proxy War

Western diplomats and Libyan officials have warned the conflict that has killed more than 700 people would spiral into a proxy war. Haftar has been supported by Egypt and the U.A.E., which see him as a capable partner in fighting extremists and bringing order to the chaotic country.

The diplomats and officials have also said that Haftar’s forces have been assisted by air strikes using Chinese-made Wing Loong drones known to have been sold to the U.A.E. The GNA has accused Egypt of facilitating weapons transfers to the LNA across its border with Libya.

The GNA in turn has relied on Turkish military assistance, including Bayraktar armed drones that have been filmed near Tripoli’s airport. A Western diplomat with knowledge of the matter said neither side had the training to operate the drones, suggesting foreign assistance in conducting the air strikes.

