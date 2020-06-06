(Bloomberg) --

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has accepted an Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire and a political initiative to end the war he launched more than a year ago to take the capital Tripoli, two Western diplomats said.

Haftar is expected to take part in a ceremony attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Libyan parliament speaker Aguileh Saleh later on Saturday in Cairo, the officials said, asking not to be identified because the agreement hasn’t yet been publicly announced.

