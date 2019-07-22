(Bloomberg) -- Libyan oil production is set to recover from a five-month low as the North African supplier’s biggest field restarts following a brief halt.

A valve in the pipeline that carries crude from the Sharara field to the Zawiya refinery has been reopened and tested, the state-run National Oil Corp. said Monday in a statement. The stoppage occurred Friday night, and authorities later announced force majeure at the site.

Sharara, in Libya’s southwest, is now producing 150,000 barrels a day, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t yet public.

The field’s output was previously 290,000 barrels a day and its shuttering had reduced overall daily production in the country with Africa’s largest proven oil reserves to about 1 million barrels, the OPEC member’s lowest since February.

An oil tanker, Monterey, is waiting at Zawiya port to load 700,000 barrels once force majeure is lifted, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not be unidentified because he isn’t authorized to speak to the media.

(Updates with field’s current production in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Salma El Wardany in Cairo at selwardany@bloomberg.net;Hatem Mohareb in Benghazi at hmohareb@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Amanda Jordan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.