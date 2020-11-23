(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s state-run oil company is refusing to deposit money from crude sales with the central bank, keeping it instead with another lender until rival sides in the country’s civil war can reach a long-term political agreement.

In an unprecedented step, the National Oil Corp. said it will withhold revenue until the central bank shows “a clear transparency” about how it spends the funds, which exceeded $186 billion over the last nine years, the NOC said Monday in a statement.

“The holding of the revenues in NOC accounts at the Libyan Foreign Bank is a temporary procedure until a comprehensive political settlement is reached, of which the most important outcomes shall be the fair use of the revenues among all Libyan cities and towns,” it said.

The announcement highlights yet another point of contention that could complicate Libya’s efforts to move beyond a devastating civil war and threaten a recovery in its all-important oil industry. Libya, with Africa’s largest crude reserves, began ramping up production in September after the lifting of a blockade on most of its oil fields and ports. It’s now pumping more than 1.2 million barrels a day, the same amount the country produced before the blockade that all but shut its output in January.

Libya’s competing factions reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month to establish a unified government and hold elections within 18 months. Multitrack negotiations have fueled hopes of an end to a struggle in which Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries have supported eastern military leader Khalifa Haftar. The latest round of United Nations-backed political talks began Monday, according to the UN.

The distribution of Libya’s oil wealth has been a major sticking point between the warring sides. People in eastern Libya long complained that they received less than their fair share from the national government based in Tripoli in the west.

The NOC accused the central bank of issuing inaccurate data about oil revenue. “We strongly denounce the fallacies and misleading information” from the bank, the company said.

According to a central bank statement, oil revenue in the first 10 months of the year amounted to $1.77 billion. However, the NOC estimates that it deposited more than twice that amount of revenue -- $3.7 billion -- at the central bank during this period.

The NOC said it’s about to contract with a “key” international company that does financial auditing and verification for its own financial and administrative systems.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.